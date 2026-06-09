AG to meet US Justice Department on all pending Ghana-US extradition requests – Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
Attorney-General Dominic Ayine is scheduled to meet officials of the United States Department of Justice for bilateral discussions on all pending extradition requests between the two countries, a development that could accelerate efforts to bring individuals who have fled Ghanaian justice back to face the law.
The announcement came on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the same day Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, convicted by a Ghana High Court in absentia in April 2024, arrived in Accra after a two-year extradition process to begin serving her sentence.
The cases in the pipeline
Several high-profile cases are currently caught in the extradition process, each at different stages and facing different legal complications.
The most prominent is that of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. He faces charges related to alleged corruption in multiple government contracts, including a GH¢125 million contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Limited, the $400 million National Cathedral Project, ambulance procurement for the Ministry of Health, and electricity company contracts. The OSP formally charged him on November 18, 2025.
Ofori-Atta travelled to the United States in early 2025 seeking medical treatment. By January 6, 2026, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement took him into custody in Washington, D.C., and he has since been held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia.
Two separate proceedings are currently running against him in the US — one relating to alleged immigration violations, which began in January 2026, and a second concerning Ghana's formal extradition request seeking his return to stand trial.
Alongside Ofori-Atta is Ernest Darko Akore, his former technical adviser, who also faces charges filed by the OSP. Akore left Ghana on November 19, 2024, for New York. He holds both a US passport and a Ghanaian passport — a complication that makes his return significantly harder, since, as a US citizen, he cannot simply be deported.
The US Department of Justice sought advice from the OSP on whether to arrest Akore before serving him with a summons, or to serve the summons before any arrest, given his dual citizenship status.
Running in the opposite direction is the case of Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica. He was arrested in Ghana in December 2025 following a joint operation by the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies. US prosecutors allege he ran an $8 million romance fraud network that used fake online identities, including AI-generated photos and voices, to defraud elderly Americans.
A High Court ruling on whether to surrender him to the US Marshals is expected on June 11, 2026.
The planned bilateral meeting would place all pending Ghana-US extradition requests on the table at once, rather than processing them case by case, a shift in approach that legal analysts say could considerably shorten the timeline for future surrenders.
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