Ahafo Garages Association appeals for inclusion in National Apprenticeship Programme

The Ahafo Garages Association has appealed to the government to include mechanics in the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) to help strengthen vocational training and support the growth of the sector.

Speaking to Adom News at Goaso, the Vice Chairman of the association, Dominic Dwamena, said although the association submitted names of interested apprentices to officials managing the programme in the region, none of them have been selected for training.

According to him, members of the association believe mechanics have been sidelined under the programme while beneficiaries in other trades, including dressmaking and hairdressing, continue to benefit.

He explained that management of the National Apprenticeship Programme in the region requested the submission of names of interested applicants, yet no mechanic has so far benefited from the initiative.

Mr. Dwamena described the situation as worrying and called on authorities to ensure mechanics are given equal opportunities under the programme.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the association, Abdul Malik, appealed to traditional authorities and government officials to assist the group in acquiring a larger piece of land for their activities.

He specifically called on the Ahafo Regional Minister, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North, and the Municipal Chief Executive to support their request.

According to him, the lack of adequate working space has compelled many mechanics to operate along roadsides, exposing them to numerous challenges and safety risks.

He expressed optimism that securing a larger location would help streamline the activities of mechanics in the municipality and improve their operations.

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