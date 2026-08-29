Akufo-Addo praises Dagbon for upholding Peace Accord

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Dagbon Traditional Council for maintaining the Peace Accord following the death of the late Ya-Na Abukari II.

He said the decision by the Regent and senior traditional leaders to uphold the accord demonstrated their commitment to preserving the peace that had been painstakingly restored in Dagbon.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the remarks when he visited the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on Saturday, August 29, to commiserate with the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari II, chiefs, elders and the people of the traditional area.

He said the continued adherence to the Peace Accord, particularly its provision for the rotational selection of a successor between the Abudu and Andani royal families, was critical to safeguarding peace in the kingdom.

“I am strongly encouraged by the decision of the Regent and senior traditional figures of Dagbon to uphold the Peace Accord, which has enshrined the time-tested traditions of Dagbon in selecting, through the principle of rotation, a worthy successor to Ya-Na Abukari II,” he said.

According to the former President, the preservation of peace in Dagbon had implications far beyond the traditional area, stressing that stability in the kingdom was essential to the progress of northern Ghana and the country.

“The peace of Dagbon is important not only to the people of Dagbon, but also to the peace, stability and development of the entire Northern sector and Ghana as a whole,” he said.

Tribute to late Ya-Na

Nana Akufo-Addo also paid tribute to the late Ya-Na Abukari II, whom he described as a friend, and commended his reign for its contribution to peace and development in Dagbon.

The late Ya-Na died in July 2026, bringing to an end a reign that followed years of tension and conflict over the Dagbon chieftaincy.

Following his death, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari II was installed as Regent in accordance with Dagbon customs.

The former President’s visit formed part of efforts by leaders and stakeholders to honour the late Ya-Na and encourage the traditional authorities to maintain the peace that has characterised Dagbon in recent years.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for continued adherence to the Peace Accord also comes at a sensitive period as the traditional area prepares for the processes leading to the selection and enskinment of a successor to the late Ya-Na.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.