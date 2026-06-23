Argentina’s Alvarez wants to leave Atletico Madrid

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Argentina striker Julian Alvarez says he wants to leave Atletico Madrid to "fulfil his dream".
The 26-year-old has reportedly drawn interest from Barcelona and Paris St-Germain, while Atletico rejected a €150m (£130m) offer for Alvarez from rivals Real Madrid earlier in June.
Alvarez is currently at the World Cup with Argentina and has come off the bench in their first two games after recovering from an ankle injury.
"I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream," Alvarez said after Argentina's World Cup win over Austria.
"It's not the time to talk about this, but I also can't hide it. I try to be an honest person."
Alvarez joined Atletico from Manchester City for £81.5m in the summer of 2024 and has scored 49 goals in 106 games, as well as providing 17 assists, for Diego Simeone's side.
Having scored 17 goals in his first season in La Liga, the former River Plate forward managed only eight in 2025-26.
However, he excelled in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals to help Atletico reach the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Arsenal.
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