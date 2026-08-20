As ride-hailing grows, trust becomes its most valuable currency

As ride-hailing continues to grow in Ghana, safety and trust are becoming increasingly important considerations for passengers, drivers and digital mobility platforms.

Whether it is a professional travelling to work, a student returning home after lectures or a family moving across the city, millions of journeys now depend on digital mobility platforms.

While affordability and convenience remain important, the decision to use a ride-hailing service ultimately rests on trust in the driver, the technology and the systems designed to protect passengers throughout their journey.

Ghana’s growing digital ecosystem is supporting the expansion of digital mobility, with DataReportal reporting 26.3 million internet users in the country at the end of 2025, representing a 74.6 per cent penetration rate.

The ride-hailing market is also projected by Statista Research Department to reach 6.6 million users by 2030, highlighting the need for safety to remain central to the sector’s growth.

As more Ghanaians embrace ride-hailing, safety must be treated as a shared responsibility between platforms, drivers and riders.

Passengers are encouraged to verify a driver’s name, photograph and vehicle registration number before entering a vehicle, share their live trip with trusted contacts when necessary and use in-app safety tools whenever they feel uncomfortable or threatened.

Drivers, meanwhile, are expected to obey traffic regulations, avoid fatigue, communicate appropriately with passengers and familiarise themselves with available safety features.

Technology is also playing an increasingly important role in closing safety gaps. Bolt, for instance, has introduced features including Emergency Assist, which allows riders and drivers to quickly contact the platform’s safety emergency team during a trip. Its Audio Trip Recording feature can also record the audio environment inside a vehicle when activated, with recordings potentially shared with Bolt and relevant authorities when necessary. Other tools, including trip sharing, pickup codes and predictive monitoring, are designed to provide multiple layers of protection before, during and after a journey. Bolt also requires background verification as part of its driver onboarding process.

With Ghana’s digital mobility sector expected to continue expanding, the responsibility to maintain public confidence will become even greater. Bolt says it views safety as “a continuous commitment” and will continue investing in technology, driver education, platform improvements and stakeholder engagement.

As ride-hailing becomes increasingly embedded in everyday transport, the broader goal, it argues, should be to build a culture where safety is not an afterthought but the first consideration before every journey begins.

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