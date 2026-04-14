Asiedu Nketia rejects tribalism claims, defends merit-based appointments

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dismissed allegations that the governing party is tribalistic, insisting that appointments under the NDC are guided strictly by competence and national interest rather than ethnic considerations.
Addressing party executives and grassroots supporters at Asawase in the Ashanti Region as part of his ongoing “Thank You Tour”, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the NDC’s philosophy is rooted in inclusiveness and equal opportunity for all Ghanaians, regardless of background or ethnicity.
The tour, which marks the second phase of post-election engagements following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections, began in Asawase, a stronghold of the party and the constituency of Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak.
He noted that recent criticisms from members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), who accused the NDC of sidelining Ashantis in the appointment of some District Chief Executives (DCEs) from northern Ghana, were inconsistent with the party’s long-standing commitment to merit-based governance.
According to him, under President John Dramani Mahama, appointments are made based on ability, experience and capacity to deliver, not on ethnic identity or regional origin.
He stressed that all appointees are first and foremost Ghanaians, and that the party does not discriminate between citizens from different parts of the country.
Mr Asiedu Nketia further argued that excluding qualified individuals on the basis of origin would itself amount to discrimination, especially in the distribution of public office.
He contrasted the NDC’s approach with what he described as past practices by political opponents, where non-indigenes in certain areas were allegedly sidelined after elections in favour of locally aligned candidates.
He also questioned the consistency of the opposition’s stance, noting that the same critics who oppose the appointment of northerners in the Ashanti Region have previously supported candidates from northern Ghana for national leadership positions.
According to him, the NDC’s governance approach prioritises performance and accountability, with appointees retained based on results and removed when they fail to meet expectations, regardless of background.
He added that the government remains focused on economic recovery and stabilisation following what he described as a challenging economic situation inherited by the administration.
While acknowledging concerns from some supporters about the pace of economic relief, he urged patience, explaining that rebuilding the economy remains the immediate priority for national benefit.
Mr Asiedu Nketia also highlighted the party’s electoral gains in the Ashanti Region, describing the performance as unprecedented.
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