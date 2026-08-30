ASWAJ reaffirms Sheikh Mohammad Kamil as First National Deputy Imam, urges constitutional compliance

The Ahlussunna Wal Jama’a (ASWAJ) has officially reaffirmed Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad as the duly elected First National Deputy Imam and Sheikh Amin Osman Tanko as the Second National Deputy Imam, following the sect’s 20th National Delegates Congress held in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The declaration was contained in a press statement read by the Deputy National Secretary, Sheikh Abubakar Sadiq Abdul Rahman, at the conclusion of the congress.

The statement provided comprehensive clarification on several contentious issues that have affected the organisation, including the Tijara Ma Allah Project, the removal of Sheikh Munir as First National Deputy Imam, and the electoral processes that culminated in the current leadership.

The leadership crisis within ASWAJ dates back several years. Following the dismissal of Sheikh Munir Abdallah Tawfiq in June 2018, Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad automatically assumed the responsibilities of First National Deputy Imam in an acting capacity, in accordance with the constitutional succession arrangements governing the office.

In January 2022, the National Dawah Council (NADAC) conducted an election at Kpong in the Eastern Region, where Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad secured 20 votes against Sheikh Salman Mohammad Alhassan’s two votes.

Sheikh Amin Osman Tanko was elected as the Second National Deputy Imam. However, the National Imam, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, did not accept the outcome, citing the fact that the candidates had not undergone a vetting process.

The disagreement over the interpretation of the constitutional provisions subsequently resulted in a dispute among members of the national leadership, and the matter was eventually referred to the courts for determination.

Following proceedings before the High Court of Ghana, a Consent Judgment was issued directing that a fresh election be conducted. All parties, including the National Imam, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, and his legal counsel, appended their signatures to the agreement.

An Implementation Committee was established to oversee the execution of the Court’s orders. In compliance with the directives, all nominated candidates underwent the prescribed vetting process, and elections were conducted at the Institute of Local Government Studies, Madina–Accra, in the presence of representatives of various national media organisations and the security forces.

At the conclusion of the election, Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad secured 22 votes, representing 100 per cent of the valid votes cast by the electoral college. Sheikh Amin Osman Tanko secured 18 of the 22 votes cast for the position of Second National Deputy Imam.

The statement also addressed the confusion that erupted at the 2026 Eid prayer grounds at the State House. According to the press release, Article 9, Clause D, of the amended constitution clearly states that the First National Deputy Imam must act on behalf of the National Imam if the latter is incapacitated.

However, during the 2026 Eid prayer, the National Imam reportedly bypassed the constitutional provision and chose someone else to lead the prayer without the knowledge of the First National Deputy Imam, who had prepared to lead the Eid prayer.

The statement noted that this decision, which it described as unconstitutional, led to the unexpected confusion at the Eid grounds.

The congress also raised concerns regarding accountability for certain funds and business activities of the organisation since its inception in 1997. These include proceeds from the transport company, Kausar Pure Water Company, convention proceeds, Zakat funds and internally generated funds.

Based on these concerns, the Regional Imams unanimously decided not to remit further funds to the National Office until there is full accountability and clarification regarding the aforementioned funds and activities.

The statement noted that funds received from the regions and deposited into a designated account called “ASWAJ INVESTMENT COMMITTEE” from 2021 to date have been accounted for and audited by an independent auditing firm. The audited information was subsequently published on ASWAJ’s Facebook pages and distributed to the various regions.

In its concluding remarks, ASWAJ declared the following:

Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad is the duly elected First National Deputy Imam, while Sheikh Amin Osman Tanko is the duly elected Second National Deputy Imam. The Qur’an, Hadith and the Constitution of Ahlussunna Wal Jama’a remain the supreme governing documents of the organisation. Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad did not play any role in the removal of Sheikh Munir as First National Deputy Imam. Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad does not manage, control or operate the accounts and finances of ASWAJ. All donations and funds paid into the main operational accounts are administered under the authority of Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, the National Imam. The letter currently being circulated under the title “Notice of Intention to Sue”, purportedly addressed to the Ghana Police Service, did not originate from the official office of ASWAJ and should be disregarded. Sheikh Munir Abdallah Tawfiq and Mohammed Awwal must immediately cease presenting themselves as executive office holders of ASWAJ.

The congress humbly advised the National Imam, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, to uphold and follow the constitution that has guided ASWAJ since its inception.

“We humbly advise our National Imam, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, to uphold and follow the constitution that has guided ASWAJ since its inception. Contrary to that, In shaa Allah, he will hear from us.”

The statement assured members of ASWAJ and the general public of the organisation’s continued commitment to unity, peace, constitutional governance and the advancement of its objectives.

Members were urged to remain calm, law-abiding and committed to the principles of consultation, mutual respect and brotherhood that have always guided Ahlussunna Wal Jama’a.

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