Atonsu Agogo hospital maternity unit in crisis as life-saving baby equipment breaks down

The Maternity Block Unit (MBU) of the Atonsu Agogo Government Hospital in Kumasi is facing a critical crisis following the breakdown of its only long-serving radiant warmer, a vital life-support machine for preterm babies.

The equipment, which has been in use for over a decade, developed a fault three weeks ago, severely affecting healthcare delivery and exposing vulnerable preterm infants to life-threatening conditions.

According to the facility’s in-charge, Dr Rita Fosu Yeboah, the situation has compelled health workers to place more than three preterm babies under a single radiant warmer, an unsafe and medically unacceptable practice.

“We receive numerous referrals and record a high number of maternity cases, being the second-largest hospital in the region. However, we are confronted with several challenges, including inadequate radiant warmers and limited space. We are appealing to philanthropists, NGOs, and the government to come to our aid because the situation is dire,” she lamented.

The challenges came to light during a donation exercise by Kumasi Hospital in collaboration with Quality Foam, who presented fifteen mattresses and a cash donation to the hospital’s maternity block.

Speaking during the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Hospital, Dr Samuel Krong Asante, called on authorities to prioritize the development of the Atonsu Agogo Government Hospital, noting its critical role in serving a large population.

He stressed that the current condition of the maternity unit, compounded by the faulty radiant warmer and other infrastructural challenges, has plunged the facility into a state of crisis.

“We donated mattresses to address the issue of worn-out bedding in the unit and provided some financial support to assist operations. However, this is not enough. We intend to return with further assistance, and we urge other organizations to also come to their aid,” he stated.

The CEO of Quality Foam, Anis Anthony Jawhary, also expressed concern over the general state of healthcare facilities in Ghana.

“Having lived in Ghana since my childhood, one persistent issue I have observed is the poor state of our health facilities. While we continue to support where we can, the government must take the lead in addressing these challenges,” he noted.

The Atonsu Agogo Government Hospital records over 500 maternity cases regularly but continues to grapple with significant challenges that require urgent intervention.

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