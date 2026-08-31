AU Chairperson reaffirms commitment to global African unity

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has honoured the contributions of people of African descent worldwide, reaffirming the African Union’s commitment to strengthening ties between Africa and its global diaspora.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 31, Mr Youssouf extended his warm wishes to the hundreds of millions of people of African descent living across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and the Pacific.

The Chairperson said the observance provides an opportunity to celebrate the enduring relationship between Africa and its diaspora, noting that generations and geographical boundaries have not erased their shared heritage.

He described Africans and people of African descent as belonging to “one family”, united by a common history and a shared ambition to build a better future.

Mr Youssouf's message comes as the Second International Decade for People of African Descent (2025–2034) continues, with its central focus on recognition, justice and development.

He reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to advancing these objectives while confronting racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance affecting people of African descent.

The Chairperson also stressed the importance of the African diaspora to the implementation of Agenda 2063, describing diaspora communities as an integral part of the African family and an essential partner in the continent's long-term development.

Among the initiatives highlighted is the African Union Decade of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations (2026–2035), alongside efforts to develop a Common African Position on reparations and deepen partnerships with the Caribbean, Latin America and African communities across the world.

The AU Chairperson paid tribute to the significant contributions of people of African descent to the development, culture and progress of societies worldwide.

He said these contributions form an important part of the shared history connecting Africa with its diaspora and should be recognised as the continent and its global communities work towards a common future.

“The history of Africa and its diaspora are inseparable. Their futures must be equally so,” Mr Youssouf said.

The Chairperson extended wishes of peace, dignity, justice and prosperity to people of African descent wherever they live.

He also reaffirmed the African Union's determination to work with diaspora communities towards a stronger, more united and more cohesive global African community.

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