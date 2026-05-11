Ayanfuri sub-chief dies after fatal gun discharge during funeral musketry display

The Mmratehene of the Ayanfuri Traditional Area in the Diaso District of the Central Region, Nana Kwabena Okyere, has died following the discharge of a pump-action gun during a funeral ceremony on Friday, 9 May 2026.

According to a police situational report from the Ayanfuri Police Station under the Dunkwa-On-Offin Division, the incident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. during the funeral rites of Abusua Panyin Akwasi Kwateng at Ayanfuri.

Police said they received a distress call indicating that the traditional leader had “mistakenly shot himself” with a pump-action gun during the ceremony.

The report stated that Nana Kwabena Okyere sustained a severe gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to the Ayanfuri Pentecost Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Police later visited the facility, where medical personnel confirmed that he had been brought in with a deep abdominal wound, with his intestines reportedly exposed. He was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at about 2:00 p.m.

Before police arrived at the hospital, the body had already been transferred to the Dunkwa-On-Offin Municipal Hospital Mortuary. Arrangements are underway for officers to inspect the remains as part of ongoing investigations.

Preliminary indications suggest that the Mmratehene may have accidentally discharged the firearm at close range during the musketry display. This account has also circulated on social media, with a video allegedly showing the deceased pointing the weapon towards his abdomen before it went off.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The death has plunged Ayanfuri into mourning, with traditional authorities and residents expressing shock over the sudden loss of the sub-chief during what was expected to be a solemn family gathering.

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