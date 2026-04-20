Bakers and flour users call for government support to boost local bakery industry

The newly inaugurated Royal Bakers and Flour Users Association of Ghana (ROBAFUA) has called on the government to roll out targeted policies to support the local bakery industry, citing high production costs and limited financing as major barriers to growth.

The appeal was made by the association’s President, Mrs Philomena Boakye, during the official inauguration held in Kumasi.

She said bakers across the country are battling steep flour prices, high energy costs, and limited access to affordable finance.

To provide relief for bakers and flour users, Mrs Boakye appealed to the government to reduce import duties on essential raw materials and to extend single-digit credit through MASLOC or GEXIM Bank for equipment upgrades.

She described baking as more than a trade, calling it “a driver of job creation, food security, and local industry.”

"We are appealing to the government to assist us in securing loans from MASLOC. This will enable us to acquire the necessary equipment to grow our businesses and generate more employment opportunities for young people, particularly graduates who remain unemployed," she said

She further called on the 24-Hour Economy Authority to consult bakers and flour users regarding the flagship program, noting that they have a significant role to play in the success of the initiative.

Additionally, Mrs. Boakye advocated for the integration of association members into the National School Feeding Programme and other national food security programmes.

"We are also taking this opportunity to appeal to the government to consult us bakers in its efforts to roll out the twenty-four-hour economy, since we have long been operating round the clock. Also, we are also urging the government to include us in the National School Feeding Programme to help our businesses expand," Mrs. Boakye stated.

To address unemployment, she announced plans to create training and apprenticeship programs aimed at positioning baking as a “dignified, profitable venture” for graduates.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, Daniel Yaw Geraldo, advised the bakers and flour users to adhere strictly to safety and quality standards to protect public health.

He urged the members of the association to comply with food safety regulations, maintain proper hygiene in their production facilities, and secure approval from the Food and Drugs Authority for all products prior to public sale.

As part of the ROBAFUA's agenda, the Association pledged to partner with state institutions including the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, and Ghana Investment Promotion Council to make “Made in Ghana” a mark of quality in the bakery industry.

It also committed to upholding ethics in bakery to ensure every loaf, pastry, and snack meets the quality Ghanaians deserve.

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