Bank of Ghana partners DASA 2026 to advance Digital Asset regulation and innovation

The Bank of Ghana, through its Virtual Assets Department, has been announced as an official partner of the Digital Assets Summit Africa (DASA) 2026, marking a major milestone in efforts to strengthen Ghana’s emerging digital assets ecosystem.

The partnership follows formal approval by the Bank’s Management and will see the central bank participate through knowledge sharing and high-level speaking engagements at the summit.

Organisers say the collaboration reflects the Bank of Ghana’s commitment to promoting responsible innovation, strengthening stakeholder engagement and supporting constructive dialogue as the country implements the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154).

The Act, together with upcoming regulatory directives and guidelines, is expected to provide the framework for the development and supervision of Ghana’s virtual assets industry.

The participation of the Bank of Ghana is also expected to elevate DASA 2026 as a major platform for policy discussions and institutional collaboration within Africa’s digital finance ecosystem.

At a time when governments and regulators across the continent are shaping the future of digital finance, the summit will bring together policymakers, financial institutions, technology innovators, investors and industry leaders to explore practical approaches that encourage innovation while protecting financial stability, market integrity and consumers.

The 2026 edition of the summit will be held under the theme: “From Policy to Prosperity: Scaling Digital Assets for Investment, Jobs & Economic Growth in Africa.”

The event is scheduled for September 16–17, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra and is expected to attract more than 500 delegates from Africa and other parts of the world.

As part of the partnership, three senior officials from the Bank of Ghana’s Virtual Assets Department will participate in high-level discussions on regulation, policy development and market oversight.

They include the Acting Head of the Virtual Assets Department, Mr Philip Kwaw Sebuabe; Head of Policy and Research, Dr Seyram Pearl Kumah; and Head of Oversight and Compliance, Mr Tahiru Alhassan.

Their participation is expected to provide delegates with direct insights into Ghana’s evolving regulatory environment and the Bank’s vision for responsible digital asset innovation.

DASA 2026 will focus on key areas including regulatory frameworks for digital assets, tokenisation of real-world assets, institutional investment, stablecoins and cross-border trade finance, blockchain-driven job creation, cybersecurity, digital market infrastructure, artificial intelligence, blockchain innovation and investment opportunities across Africa’s digital economy.

The summit will also feature investor-startup matchmaking sessions, policy roundtables, innovation showcases, partnership announcements and strategic dialogues aimed at accelerating the growth of Africa’s digital asset industry.

Lead Organiser of DASA 2026, Peter Frimpong Manso, described the Bank of Ghana’s involvement as an important endorsement of the summit and its contribution to Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

"The Bank of Ghana's decision to partner with DASA 2026 is a significant milestone, not only for the Summit but for Ghana's broader digital asset ecosystem. We are honoured by the confidence the Bank has placed in DASA as a platform for constructive policy dialogue, industry collaboration and public education.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing responsible innovation and positioning Ghana as a leading hub for digital asset development in Africa," he said.

Organisers say with the support of the Bank of Ghana and a growing network of local and international partners, DASA 2026 is positioned to become one of Africa’s leading gatherings on digital assets, financial innovation and emerging technologies.

The Digital Assets Summit Africa is organised by ProMark Elite Limited and brings together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, investors, technology companies, academia and industry players to explore opportunities for scaling digital assets to support investment, employment creation and economic growth across Africa.

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