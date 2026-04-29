Banks wrote-off GH¢394.8m as bad debt in February 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Banks in Ghana wrote-off GH¢394.8 million as bad debt in February 2026, a 43.4% increase over the same period in 2025.
The provision made were Loan losses, Depreciation & Bad Debt
In February 2025, the banks in Ghana made a provision of GH¢275.2 million, as captured in the Domestic Money Banks Income Statement.
The March 2026 Monetary Policy Report stated that the asset quality risks of banks remained elevated in February 2026, even though the industry’s Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declined to 18.4% in February 2026 from 22.6% in February 2025.
Similarly, the NPL ratio adjusted for the fully provisioned loan loss category declined from 8.9% to 5.4%t during the same comparative period.
The NPL stock also contracted by 5.8% to GH¢19.9 billion in February 2026. This is compared with a growth of 14.9% recorded in February 2025.
The decomposition of the NPL showed that the private sector accounted for the most non-performing loans, in line with its dominant holdings in total credit.
The proportion of NPLs attributable to the private sector increased to 98.1% in February 2026 from 96.2% in February 2025, while that of the public sector declined to 1.9% from 3.8% a year earlier.
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