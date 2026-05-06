Perception of corruption widespread among citizens — APL

The Governance Trust Barometer, a report by policy think tank Africa Policy Lens (APL), has found that the perception of corruption remains high among citizens.

The maiden report, unveiled in Accra on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, identified public perception of corruption as the most significant concern among the range of governance indicators assessed nationwide.

While the Barometer recorded Ghana’s democratic legitimacy as a positive indicator, it noted that this is undermined by “widespread perceptions of corruption, which remain the single largest drag on overall trust.”

“While citizens acknowledge the presence of laws and institutions, the Barometer found that there is a clear perception that accountability is not consistently enforced,” the report stated.

Weak government communication, limited citizen influence

The report further found that although citizens have a moderate ability to express their views, many remain dissatisfied with government communication, raising concerns about its clarity, transparency, and responsiveness.

“The system allows participation but does not consistently translate it into influence,” the report noted.

APL added that its Government Communication index scored 44.2 on a scale of 0 to 100, reflecting gaps in effective engagement between the state and citizens.

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