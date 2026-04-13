85% of Ghanaians dissatisfied with government’s LGBTQ+ stance – APL poll

A new nationwide survey by Africa Policy Lens (APL) has found that a large majority of Ghanaians are unhappy with the government’s handling of LGBTQ+ issues, with 85 per cent of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with its current stance.

The findings, according to APL, reflect growing public concern over the government’s position on the controversial issue, which has remained a subject of national debate in recent years.

“The findings reflect public sentiment on the government’s current stance,” APL said in a statement, noting that the issue continues to generate strong reactions across the country.

The SMS-based poll was conducted over three days and recorded nearly 7,000 responses from eligible voters across all 16 regions, suggesting broad national engagement with the subject.

While detailed demographic breakdowns were not immediately released, APL said the responses indicate a consistent pattern of dissatisfaction cutting across different parts of the country.

The LGBTQ+ debate has remained a politically sensitive issue in Ghana, with Parliament previously passing legislation aimed at tightening restrictions, while the executive’s position has been closely watched by religious groups, civil society organisations, and international partners.

Reactions to the survey results show a divided public mood. Some respondents are calling for a clearer and more decisive government position on the matter, while others say the administration must improve communication around its policy direction.

APL noted that the issue could increasingly shape political discourse ahead of the 2028 general elections, as parties may be forced to clarify their positions to an electorate that appears highly attentive to the subject.

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