Bayport Ghana reports strong financial and ESG performance in 2025

Chief Executive Officer of Bayport Ghana, Akwasi Aboagye (FCCA/CA).

Bayport Ghana recorded a 27.4% increase in gross revenue to GH¢541.7 million in 2025, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to GH¢112 million, according to its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Annual Report.

The financial services company said the strong performance was driven by improved operational efficiency, increased local economic contribution and continued investments in financial inclusion, employee development and community initiatives.

Its adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 10.6% in 2024 to 20.7% in 2025, while operating profit increased to GH¢103.1 million.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) also rose significantly, from 2.9% in 2024 to 16.6%, reflecting what the company described as improved operational efficiency and value creation.

Bayport Ghana’s contribution to government revenue also increased during the year, with the company paying GH¢55 million in taxes, up from GH¢12.9 million in 2024.

Payments to suppliers and individuals totalled GH¢73.7 million, including GH¢61.1 million paid to local suppliers.

Customer experience and digitalisation

The report highlighted improvements in customer experience, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 83 among new loan originations and 43 among existing customers.

Customer complaints declined by 29.4%, while the time taken to resolve complaints improved by 21%.

Digitalisation also remained central to Bayport Ghana’s financial inclusion strategy, with 99.73% of loan originations completed digitally in 2025.

Diversity and employee development

The company reported continued progress in diversity and inclusion, with women accounting for 45.9% of its 255-member workforce.

Female representation on the Board stood at 40%, while the employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS), which measures employee engagement and workplace sentiment, was 32.19.

Bayport Ghana said the initiatives formed part of efforts to build a more inclusive workplace while strengthening employee wellbeing and participation.

Environmental sustainability

Environmental sustainability was also a key component of the company’s ESG activities in 2025.

Through initiatives including its Trash to Treasure programme, Bayport Ghana said it promoted responsible waste management and encouraged employees to adopt more environmentally conscious practices.

The company tracked 299 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e) in emissions, 1,982 cubic metres of water use and 92 reams of paper during the year.

It also reported recovering 286.5 kilogrammes of waste through its environmental initiatives.

Community investment

Bayport Ghana’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes reached 4,014 beneficiaries in 2025.

The initiatives included scholarships, school infrastructure improvements, career guidance and financial literacy programmes designed to support young people and strengthen financial resilience in communities.

The company said its ESG strategy is aligned with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on quality education, gender equality, and decent work and economic growth.

Bayport Ghana said it would continue to integrate ESG principles into its operations, with a focus on responsible finance, employee wellbeing, environmental stewardship and community development as part of its broader commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth in Ghana.

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