BECE 2026: Five important steps JHS graduates should take before starting SHS

For thousands of Junior High School graduates across Ghana, the period between completing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and entering Senior High School is often treated as a long break. However, education observers say it can be one of the most important transition periods in a student's academic journey.

Drawing from personal experience and changing educational trends, students are being encouraged to use the waiting period productively by exploring career options, building digital skills, developing reading habits, learning practical skills and engaging in meaningful conversations about their future.

Look Beyond Traditional SHS Programmes

Many families still focus largely on Science and General Arts when discussing Senior High School placement. However, experts argue that students should take time to explore the full range of available programmes, including Visual Arts, Business, Technical and Vocational Education, and Home Economics.

With Ghana's creative economy expanding and demand growing for technical skills, graduates from these programmes are finding opportunities in areas such as fashion design, digital illustration, electronics repair, welding, fabrication and event production.

Students are therefore encouraged to research different SHS programmes and engage with current students and graduates before making decisions about their educational paths.

Build Essential Digital Skills

As education becomes increasingly technology-driven, digital literacy is emerging as a critical skill for success in Senior High School and beyond.

Students are encouraged to develop basic competencies such as typing, online research, internet safety and the use of digital learning platforms. Free resources, including Google Digital Skills for Africa and online typing tools, can help students build these capabilities before entering SHS.

For students with limited access to devices, community computer centres, schools, churches and local institutions may provide opportunities to gain practical experience.

Develop a Reading Habit

Reading remains one of the simplest yet most effective ways for students to prepare for the academic demands of Senior High School.

Education advocates recommend reading at least 20 pages a day, regardless of the subject matter. Whether fiction, biographies, science writing or current affairs, consistent reading helps improve comprehension, vocabulary and critical thinking skills.

Public libraries operated by the Ghana Library Authority, as well as free digital resources such as Project Gutenberg, provide access to a wide range of reading materials for students.

Learn a Practical Skill

Students are also being encouraged to use the break to gain hands-on experience in practical trades and crafts.

Opportunities such as tailoring, carpentry, welding, phone repairs, electronics maintenance, beekeeping and traditional crafts can help young people develop problem-solving abilities, patience and technical skills that complement classroom learning.

Experts say even short periods of observation or apprenticeship can provide valuable exposure and build confidence.

Have Open Conversations About the Future

Parents and guardians are being encouraged to engage students in honest discussions about educational goals and expectations before BECE results are released.

While many families focus heavily on school prestige, educators stress that success is determined more by a student's commitment and performance than by the name of the institution they attend.

Students are also encouraged to seek guidance from individuals in their communities who have successfully navigated different educational pathways.

Preparing for the Next Stage

As candidates await the release of the 2026 BECE results, the period offers an opportunity to prepare academically, socially and personally for Senior High School.

Education stakeholders believe students who use the transition period to build skills, explore opportunities and plan ahead are more likely to adapt successfully to the demands of secondary education and position themselves for future success.

Once results are released, candidates and parents can obtain result checker vouchers by dialling *713*3998# or visiting buycheckercodes.com.gh. Results can then be accessed through the WAEC results portal at https://eresults.waecgh.org/.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.