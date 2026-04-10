Boso Odweegyi Festival 2026 launched with call for unity, cultural preservation

The Planning Committee of the Boso Odweegyi Festival has officially launched the 2026 edition of the festival, with a strong call for unity, cultural preservation, and community-driven development.

The launch ceremony, held on April 8, brought together traditional leaders, opinion leaders, stakeholders, and residents of Boso, marking the beginning of activities leading up to this year’s celebration.

The festival is being held under the theme "Preserving Our Heritage for Unity and Development.”

According to the Planning Committee, the colourful and well-attended event signals renewed commitment to promoting the rich cultural heritage of Boso while fostering unity among its people.

In a statement issued by the committee, it noted that the festival represents a long-awaited milestone for the community.

“What the people of Boso have long prayed for has now become a reality,” the statement indicated, adding that the festival will help “strengthen unity, promote cultural identity, and drive development within the community.”

The Chairperson for the occasion, Dr Okoh Appiah, urged citizens of Boso, both at home and abroad, to support the planning committee to ensure a successful celebration.

“Unity and collective effort are essential for the success of the festival and the advancement of the town,” he said.

Traditional leaders present at the event also expressed their support, encouraging residents to actively participate in the upcoming activities. They reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the cultural identity of Boso and ensuring peace and cohesion within the traditional area.

The Gyaasehene of the Boso Traditional Area used the occasion to signal a new chapter for the town, stating that “the era of divisions and court injunctions is behind us,” and declaring that Boso is now “poised for progress and development through unity and shared purpose.”

Adding a historical perspective, Special Guest Speaker Tettey Ansah took attendees through Boso’s development journey, drawing attention to the central role of unity in achieving sustainable growth. He encouraged residents to “embrace peace and collaboration for a brighter future.”

The unveiling of the official festival logo formed a key highlight of the event, symbolising a renewed vision to celebrate Boso’s heritage while promoting development and cohesion.

The Planning Committee expressed appreciation to all stakeholders, traditional authorities, and residents who supported the launch, urging continued participation in activities leading to the main festival.

“Together, let us preserve our heritage and build a united and prosperous Boso,” the statement concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.