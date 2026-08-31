Regional

Bosome Freho Assembly invests first tranche Common Fund in water and education projects for 19 rural communities

Source: Joseph Obeng   
  31 August 2026 4:50pm
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The Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti Region is investing the first tranche of the assembly’s Common Fund to provide mechanized boreholes and kindergarten (KG) blocks for 19 rural communities in the district.

The initiative is aimed at addressing water challenges and improving access to quality education while enhancing the living conditions of residents.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho, Charles Appiah Kubi, led the Assembly to commission and hand over the projects to the beneficiary communities for use.

Speaking to the media after the commissioning, Mr Appiah Kubi said the Assembly prioritized the use of the Common Fund for development projects that directly respond to the needs of residents.

He explained that many communities in the district had been facing challenges with access to potable water and educational infrastructure, hence the decision to channel resources into the projects.

“Most of the communities in my district face water and educational challenges, so I have made it a priority to use the Common Fund to provide these projects to improve the lives of the people,” he said.

According to the DCE, 22 mechanized boreholes have been constructed as part of efforts to address water shortages in the affected communities.

He said the Assembly also constructed two-unit KG blocks to help address the problem of children studying under trees and provide a more conducive environment for early childhood education.

Mr Appiah Kubi said the projects were spread across 19 communities, including Amormoso, Korchikrom, Terbeso No. 1 and 2, Anwiaso, Pahweaso, Besease, Semdadieso, Freboye, Anyanso, Bobiam, Ankaase, Anomawobi, Aboabo, Aframoase, Tumfokrom, Huntaado, Nsuta and Mafi.

He said the projects formed part of the Assembly’s broader efforts to accelerate development in the district.

The DCE urged residents and community leaders to take ownership of the facilities and ensure regular maintenance to prolong their lifespan and enable them to serve their intended purposes.

Some opinion leaders from the beneficiary communities expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the intervention and pledged to take good care of the facilities to ensure their long-term use

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