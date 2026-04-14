Breaking the myths: What insurance really covers in Ghana

Insurance is often misunderstood in Ghana, shrouded in myths and misconceptions that deter many from embracing its benefits. This article aims to decode these myths by shedding light on what insurance truly covers and what it doesn’t, helping Ghanaians make informed decisions about protecting their assets, life and future.

Common Insurance Myths in Ghana

One pervasive myth is that insurers collect premiums but avoid paying claims. This misconception comes from the limited public awareness about successful claim settlements. Contrary to this belief, Ghanaian insurers pay out claims totaling GHC 9.2 million cedis daily, yet these transactions rarely make headlines, fostering doubts about insurers’ reliability.

Another widespread misunderstanding is that insurance policies cover everything. In reality, insurance is a contract with specific terms, conditions, and exclusions. Many Ghanaians expect their policies to cover all risks, only to realize later that certain perils, liabilities, or events are not included. For example, while property insurance typically covers damage from fire or theft, it often excludes gradual wear and tear or damage from poor maintenance. This gap can lead to unmet expectations and mistrust among policyholders.

Low insurance uptake in Ghana is sometimes attributed to mistrust sparked by mis-selling and complex, hard-to-understand policy documents. The complex language used in contracts limit many from fully understanding their coverage. This confusion is a barrier to insurance penetration, especially among individual and informal sector populations.

The Current Reality of Insurance Coverage

Despite these myths, insurance in Ghana does provide vital financial protection, but only within the bounds of specified agreements. Policies typically cover risks explicitly stated—such as motor accidents, property damage, or medical expenses as a result of an accident. However, there are exclusions and conditions that require consumers to read policies carefully or seek professional advice. Claims processes, though sometimes seen as slow or unfair, often require thorough review to determine insurers’ liability and payout amounts, highlighting their operational commitment.

The insurance penetration rate in Ghana remains low, with about 70% of Ghanaians lacking any insurance coverage. The main challenge is providing simple, affordable insurance products to underserved groups like low-Income household and informal traders who face high risks but have limited access to insurance.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

Breaking free from insurance myths is critical for Ghana’s financial resilience and individual security. To harness the real benefits of insurance, Ghanaians must prioritize understanding their policies and demand transparent communication from insurers. Insurance companies and regulators should intensify public education campaigns and simplify insurance language to build trust and widen accessibility.

If we engage proactively by reading policy details, asking questions, and holding insurers accountable, we can protect ourselves better from unforeseen financial hardships. The time is now, to dispel misconceptions and embrace insurance as a tool for empowerment and peace of mind.

Greater awareness and collaboration will not only increase insurance uptake but also strengthen Ghana’s social safety nets, promoting a more secure and confident society. It’s a collective effort where knowledge and clarity can protect what matters most.

This article encourages Ghanaian individuals and businesses to educate themselves about insurance, engage with reputable providers, and push for clearer regulations to ensure their coverage truly meets their needs. The future of insurance in Ghana depends on breaking down myths and building trust together.

At Coronation Insurance, we go beyond simply selling policies. We partner with you to understand your risks, provide tailored cover and guide you through every step, from policy purchase to claim settlement. Whether it’s protecting your car, safeguarding your property or securing your business continuity, we are here to ensure that when the unexpected happens, you are not alone.

Speak to Coronation Insurance today. Let us help you protect what matters most - your assets, peace of mind and your future. For further information, call us on 0302772606 or 0308249068.

REFERECES:

National Insurance Commission. (2024). Industry claims statistics: https://nicgh.org/news/insurers-pay-gh%C2%A29-2m-on-a-daily-basis-ag-commissioner-of-insurance/

UNDP. (2025). Hiding in Plain Sight: Bridging Ghana’s Protection Gap Through Inclusive Insurance. https://www.undp.org/ghana/blog/hiding-plain-sight-bridging-ghanas-protection-gap-through-inclusive-insurance

Awotwe, E. (2025). Lack of Trust In Ghana’s Insurance Industry: The Role of the Major Stakeholders.: https://www.modernghana.com/news/1435013/lack-of-trust-in-ghanas-insurance-industry-the.html

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.