Brentford set to sign Wilson after West Ham exit

Brentford are set to sign former England striker Callum Wilson on an initial 12-month contract.

The 34-year-old forward, who left West Ham at the end of last season, is in advanced talks with the west London club, with the deal expected to be completed this week.

Wilson is a free agent following his departure from the London Stadium after the club's relegation from the Premier League.

He would provide competition for Brazil international Igor Thiago, who is not for sale at any price despite reports this summer suggesting offers of £80m or £90m could tempt Brentford.

His arrival would allow Belgian striker Kaye Furo, 19, to move out on loan next season.

Wilson has plenty of Premier League experience, having played for West Ham, Newcastle United and Bournemouth in the top flight. He also won nine England caps between 2018 and 2023, scoring twice and featuring at the 2022 World Cup.

He scored seven goals in 32 appearances for West Ham last season.

Wilson had also been linked with a return to his boyhood club Coventry City, who are returning to the top flight for the first time in 25 years after winning the Championship last season.

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