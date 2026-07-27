Brighter Future Africa, Ghana Library Authority launch 2026 Holiday Reading Challenge

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Brighter Future Africa (BFA), in partnership with the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA), has launched the 2026 Holiday Reading Challenge, a nationwide initiative aimed at encouraging children to develop a reading culture during the long school vacation.
The programme targets learners from Basic 4 to JHS 2 in both public and private schools and seeks to reduce learning loss during the holidays by motivating children to read consistently and engage critically with books before schools resume.
The challenge, which runs from July 24 to September 7, 2026, was officially launched on Thursday, July 23, during the Our Day in the Library event at the Asofan Community Library. The event brought together pupils, teachers, parents, education stakeholders, traditional leaders, local government representatives, development partners and community members to promote reading and the use of public libraries.
Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of Brighter Future Africa, Daniel Korley Botchway, described reading as one of the most valuable investments in a child's future.
"Long vacations should not become long breaks from learning. Through the Holiday Reading Challenge, we want every child, regardless of where they live, to remain intellectually active by reading quality books and reflecting on what they learn," he said.
The Greater Accra Regional Librarian of the Ghana Library Authority, Edward Addo-Yobo, assured participants that public libraries across the country are ready to support learners throughout the challenge.
He encouraged children to make use of the libraries' learning resources and said librarians would be available to guide participants as they complete their reading assignments and book reviews.
Although participants are encouraged to borrow books from public libraries, organisers say learners may also use personal storybooks or borrow books from friends and relatives where library access is limited.
To qualify, participants must read at least six age-appropriate books and submit a review for each by September 7, 2026.
Book reviews can be submitted through any public library in Ghana, online via the Brighter Future Africa website, or by post to P.O. Box AT1479, Achimota–Accra.
According to the organisers, the challenge is designed not only to improve reading proficiency but also to strengthen comprehension, vocabulary, writing, creative thinking and analytical skills among young learners.
Outstanding participants will receive cash prizes, books, educational materials and certificates, with awards to be presented to the overall national winners and the Best Book Review winner from each of Ghana's 16 regions.
The Ghana Library Authority reaffirmed its commitment to promoting literacy and lifelong learning, describing public libraries as important community spaces for education, creativity and personal development.
The Holiday Reading Challenge forms part of Brighter Future Africa's broader efforts to improve literacy outcomes and expand educational opportunities for children through innovative learning programmes and strategic partnerships.
Organisers have called on parents, teachers, schools, corporate organisations and development partners to support the initiative by encouraging children to read throughout the vacation and helping to foster a lifelong love of books.
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