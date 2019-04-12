This window closes in 6 seconds

Ghana to introduce e-visa – Bawumiah to Ghanaians in diaspora

Ghana to introduce e-visa – Bawumiah to Ghanaians in diaspora
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM
Date: 12-04-2019 Time: 03:04:32:pm
Vice President Mahaudu Bawumia said Ghana's economic success in recent times has increased its international sovereign rating.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated government's effort to introduce electronic visa to ease the acquisition of Ghanaian visas in the diaspora.

He made this known, when he met with members of Ghana Chamber of Commerce in New York, as part of his official visit to the United States of America.

Bawumia E-visa

He also took the opportunity to bring to speed, government’s activities that are focused on making Ghana a business-friendly environment especially, with the use of technology.

He mentioned the introduction of the paperless system at the ports and a mobile app that has made transactions at the ports seamless and cost of doing business there cheaper as well as the Mobile Money Interoperability that has enhanced the cashless system.

Digital Property Address System, digital land registration, the Ghana card by the National Identification Authority plus the use of drones to deliver essential medical supplies, were all mentioned in his remarks. 

Bawumia E-visa

The Vice President also touted Ghana's economic success in recent times, the decrease of government's deficit, reduction of interest rate, reduction in trade-in-balance as well as the increase in international reserves which he said, have increased Ghana's international sovereign rating.

He assured the business community of their secured investments because “Ghana is peaceful in the sub-region and the rule of law works” while encouraging them to seriously consider investing back home.
 


