UK interested in supporting Ghana to expand Tamale Airport

Share

Iain Walker

The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, says his government is looking to support Ghana’s Ministry of Aviation with the redevelopment of the Tamale Airport.

The revelation comes on the back of recent calls for investors by the ministry to help transform the Tamale Airport into a Cargo Village to facilitate trade.

Speaking to Joy Business after paying a courtesy call on the Minister for Aviation, Mr Walker said despite being a part of ongoing works at the Kumasi airport, the UK government is still looking forward to extending some funding to the Tamale Airport as well.

“In Tamale we are looking to work with the government to extend the provision of the airport in Tamale because there are lots of agricultural products up there which need to find their way to the market quicker and we can help Ghana broaden and open up; and it’s all part of the story of increasing Ghana’s pace of development,” he said.

Currently, Tamale Airport serves the city of Tamale, supporting both public and military operations and handling 200,000 passengers a year.

The airport is currently undergoing redevelopment to upgrade its status to an international airport and specifically one for cargo transport.

According to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, his office is committed to supporting Ghana develop its aviation industry In all areas including technical support, capacity building as well as investments through the UK export finance.

The Minister for Aviation, Kofi Ada, said the expression of interest by the UK government to support Ghana’s aviation industry is an indication that investors were impressed with developments in the sector.

He gave the assurance that his outfit will continue to work hard to develop the industry especially with the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade.

The Qatar Ambassador to Ghana, HE Mohammed Ahmad Al Homaid, also paid a call on the Minister where he presented him with a gift and also expressed commitment to lend support to developing Ghana’s aviation industry.