Ivory Coast power exports fall 12% in 2018

Ivory Coast’s power exports to neighbouring countries fell by 12% last year to 1,078 gigawatt hours (Gwh), utility Cie has said.
Exports to Ghana, Togo and Benin fell after those countries asked for a reduction in July 2017, while exports to Mali and Burkina Faso fell due to restrictions in transit capacity, Cie said in a statement.
Domestic power sales rose about 1% to 6,695 Gwh in 2018, up from 6,636 Gwh the previous year. Turnover in the energy sector totalled 533 billion CFA francs ($931 million), down from 542 billion CFA francs the previous year.
Investment in the energy sector rose 3% to 25.4 billion CFA francs last year, and the number of customers grew 16% to about 2.2 million.
Ivory Coast, Francophone West Africa’s largest economy, plans to connect its power grid with Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
