Businesses call for tax reforms at Ghana Business League Awards

Some businesses are calling on the government to review taxes that continue to weigh heavily on private sector growth and competitiveness.

The appeal was made by General Manager of Skynet, Abraham Siaw, on the sidelines of the 2026 Ghana Business League Awards, where he said although the macroeconomic environment has shown signs of improvement, the tax burden remains a major challenge for businesses striving to expand operations and create jobs.

"Government has done well in stabilising the economy, but businesses are still grappling with taxes that increase the cost of operations. We believe this is the right time for authorities to review some of these taxes to help businesses grow”, Mr. Attakora Siawa said.

According to him, reducing the tax burden would enable businesses to channel more resources into expansion, innovation and employment.

"When businesses have room to grow, they invest more, employ more people and contribute even more to national development. A friendlier tax regime will ultimately benefit the entire economy," he added.

Mr. Attakora Siawa further stressed that creating a more business-friendly tax environment would improve the competitiveness of local firms and encourage greater private sector investment.

Meanwhile, Seth Joojo Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Mavins Communication, described the Ghana Business League Awards as an important platform for celebrating excellence and motivating businesses to strive for higher standards.

"These awards go beyond trophies. They inspire businesses to innovate, improve their services and maintain high standards of professionalism. Recognising excellence encourages others to do better," Mr. Asante said.

He noted that businesses play a critical role in national development and should be encouraged through platforms that recognise their achievements.

"When companies are celebrated for their performance, it builds confidence within the business community and sends a strong signal that hard work, innovation and resilience are valued. That is good for Ghana's economy," he stated.

The 2026 Ghana Business League Awards was held under the theme "Champions of Industry: Recognising Excellence, Advancing National Prosperity." The event brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and key stakeholders to honour outstanding organisations and individuals whose innovation, resilience and commitment to excellence have contributed to Ghana's economic development.

Beyond recognising achievement, the awards sought to encourage businesses to adopt best practices, strengthen corporate governance and continue driving sustainable growth and national prosperity.

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