CA Foundation drives constitutional literacy in Kpone Katamanso municipality

The CA Foundation, through its flagship initiative The CA Project, successfully organised a Constitutional Literacy Quiz on April 2.

The event brought together approximately 1,000 students for a vibrant, intellectually engaging competition aimed at deepening knowledge of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992, at the Accra Grammar School at Oyibi in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

Participating houses Bear, Eagle, Jaguar, and Panther demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm and understanding of constitutional principles throughout the contest.

At the end of the competition, Eagle House, entirely composed of young girls, emerged as the overall winners, showcasing exceptional brilliance, confidence, and mastery of constitutional knowledge.

They were awarded GH¢1,000, donated by a legal practitioner; a certificate of participation; and products from other sponsors.

The quiz, designed as a monitoring and evaluation tool by the CA Foundation, assessed students’ understanding of the Constitution, including their knowledge of fundamental human rights, institutions that promote constitutional governance, sources of law, citizenship and the supremacy of the Constitution.

Students impressed facilitators and observers by confidently quoting relevant constitutional provisions, particularly those relating to their rights and civic responsibilities.

Speaking at the event, Madam Rebecca Colecraft, Deputy Director for Programs at the NCCE, expressed her admiration for the initiative.

She noted that the CA Foundation has commendably taken up the responsibility of advancing civic education at the basic school level, especially at a time when NCCE faces resource constraints in expanding such outreach. She praised the Foundation’s commitment to nurturing informed and responsible young citizens.

The lead student for Eagle House, Eliana, remarked that, “I am very happy to have the opportunity to learn about what the 1992 Constitution is, know my rights and responsibilities as a child in Ghana and to know other sources of Laws in Ghana.

"I am extremely excited to be part of the contestants, and I pray the CA Project will be extended to all basic schools in Ghana”.

The Founder and Executive Director of the CA Foundation, Celestine Addo, also expressed her excitement at the level of engagement demonstrated by the students.

She highlighted that the ability of these young learners to articulate provisions of the Constitution reflects the impact of sustained civic education efforts.

According to her, initiatives like this are essential in building a generation that is conscious of its rights, responsibilities, and role in national development.

She further echoed that, amid the ongoing Constitutional review and amendments process, there is still a need to let young people know about the basic law of the land, their basic rights and responsibilities, and what makes them Ghanaians to enjoy these rights.

During the educational stage, the CA Foundation donated 20 copies of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992, and learning materials on fundamental human rights and responsibilities and citizenship to Accra Grammar School.

This donation forms the core of the CA Project in ensuring that young people have access to the Constitution, 1992.

The CA Project is partnered by NCCE, the National Alliance of Ghana Law Students, Alicia Global Connect, and sponsored by private legal practitioners across the country, Party & More, and ICAAN, and has numerous volunteers from Ghana School of Law and various Law faculties in Ghana.

The CA Foundation remains committed to promoting constitutional literacy and civic responsibility among young people across Ghana, with the aim of building an informed, empowered, and responsible citizenry.

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