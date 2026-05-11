CA Foundation, Justice Akosua Christopher promote constitutional literacy at Accra Senior Correctional Centre

The CA Foundation, in partnership with Alicia Global, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the National Alliance of Ghana Law Students, has organised a Constitutional Literacy Engagement at the Senior Correctional Centre, Roman Ridge on May 9.

The civic education initiative brought together approximately 100 inmates, officers of the centre, and law students who participated in an impactful constitutional education session aimed at promoting responsible citizenship, democratic values, and awareness of rights and responsibilities under the Constitution, 1992.

The highlight of the engagement was a session by Her Ladyship Justice Akosua Christopher, who delivered an extensive talk on Fundamental Human Rights, responsibilities of citizens, and the constitutional protections available to every individual, including inmates within correctional facilities.

Her Ladyship educated participants on the importance of human dignity, lawful conduct, and the need for every Ghanaian to understand and uphold the Constitution of 1992.

Her Ladyship Justice Akosua Christopher further emphasised that although individuals may find themselves within correctional institutions, they still possess constitutional rights that must be respected and protected under the laws of Ghana.

She encouraged inmates to see education and civic awareness as essential tools for transformation, reintegration, and personal growth.

The Executive Director of the CA Foundation, Celestine Addo, educated the inmates on what the Constitution is, how it was developed, and how to read it.

She further educated the inmates on Citizenship and why the Constitution is important to everyone as a Ghanaian.

Celestine Addo further expressed appreciation to all partners, sponsors, volunteers, and law students who contributed to the program's success.

She reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that constitutional literacy becomes accessible to every Ghanaian, regardless of background or circumstance.

Speaking at the event, Mawuli Agbenu, Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), commended The CA Foundation for taking constitutional literacy beyond traditional classrooms and extending it to vulnerable and underserved communities.

He explained the constitutional mandate of the NCCE under the Constitution, 1992, particularly its role in educating citizens on their civic rights and responsibilities, deepening democratic participation, and promoting constitutional awareness across Ghana.

Mr Mawuli noted that the collaboration with The CA Foundation reflects a shared commitment toward building an informed and responsible society through civic education.

He further applauded the Foundation for using innovative community-based engagements to strengthen constitutional consciousness among young people and inmates alike.

The event also featured interactive discussions, question-and-answer sessions, and civic education exhibitions, which encouraged active participation among inmates and law student volunteers.

The CA Foundation further acknowledged the support of its sponsors and partners, including iCann Technologies Incorporated, Party & More, Leeway Construction, and Fresh Drops, as well as volunteers from the Ghana School of Law, as part of its continued commitment to social impact and humane rehabilitation.

The Foundation further donated items to inmates at the Centre. In further support of the initiative, the Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Yussif Adam, contributed street lights to the correctional centre as part of efforts to promote safety and security within the facility and its surrounding environment.

Private individual donors who supported this special event included His Lordship Justice Nana Oppong Barima Yaw Okodie (J.A), Mr Osei Poku, and Mr Theophilus Berchie.

The Foundation reaffirmed its vision of raising a generation of informed, responsible, and civically conscious citizens through continuous constitutional education and community engagement initiatives across Ghana.

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