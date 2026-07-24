Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray over nightclub incident

US singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray after a confrontation at a London nightclub in 2023.

The 37-year-old star entered his plea at Southwark Crown Court in a hearing that took less than five minutes.

His co-defendant, 40-year-old Omololu Akinlolu, a rapper who performs under the name Hoody Baby, also pleaded guilty to affray.

Assault and grievous bodily harm (GBH) charges, which the pair denied, were dropped, as was a charge Brown faced of having an offensive weapon.

Judge Tony Baumgartner scheduled the sentencing hearing for 26 October, 2026.

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