Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray over nightclub incident

Audio By Carbonatix
US singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray after a confrontation at a London nightclub in 2023.
The 37-year-old star entered his plea at Southwark Crown Court in a hearing that took less than five minutes.
His co-defendant, 40-year-old Omololu Akinlolu, a rapper who performs under the name Hoody Baby, also pleaded guilty to affray.
Assault and grievous bodily harm (GBH) charges, which the pair denied, were dropped, as was a charge Brown faced of having an offensive weapon.
Judge Tony Baumgartner scheduled the sentencing hearing for 26 October, 2026.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
US immigration judge had no jurisdiction to rule on Ofori-Atta’s criminal case – Inusah Fuseini
16 minutes
-
Final repatriation phase begins as another batch of Ghanaians is expected to leave South Africa
16 minutes
-
Atta Akyea urges patience in Ofori-Atta’s case, calls for voluntary return
25 minutes
-
Wontumi should not be made a sacrificial lamb to deter illegal mining – Atta Akyea
36 minutes
-
Wontumi to appeal conviction next week, seek bail pending appeal- Atta Akyea
36 minutes
-
Trump orders Smithsonian to post warnings about ‘inaccurate’ US history
59 minutes
-
Woman dies and child injured in collision between car and truck
1 hour
-
Trump takes swipes at press during White House Correspondents’ Dinner
1 hour
-
Atta Akyea says AG’s position supports Wontumi’s no-case submission argument
1 hour
-
Ghana seeks stronger economic partnership with Egypt ahead of 70 years of diplomatic relations
1 hour
-
Atta Akyea disputes judge’s conclusions on evidence in Wontumi illegal mining case
1 hour
-
North East Regional Minister inspects development projects, warns conflict-prone communities
1 hour
-
Wontumi is not a political prisoner but common convict – Inusah Fuseini
1 hour
-
Wontumi not a political prisoner; court’s ruling was fair and square – Prof Appiagyei Atua
1 hour
-
Wontumi case: We can’t run an ambulance justice system – Atta Akyea
2 hours