City of Philadelphia seeks strategic partnership with Ghanaian logistics players 

The City of Philadelphia is pursuing a strategic partnership with players in the Ghanaian logistics sector to boost international trade, supply chain networks, and agro-processing.

This push focuses on leveraging Philadelphia’s amazing port infrastructure to streamline exports and connect West African markets to the United States of America, through Philadelphia on the East Coast.

Officials of the City of Philadelphia proposed this strategic partnership during the maiden edition of the US – Ghana Business Roundtable on Logistics held on Thursday 4th June 2026 at the Accra City Hotel, in Accra. The event was organised by the US – Ghana Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Bethel Logistics Company Limited (BethLOG) and had in attendance all key stakeholders in the Ghanaian logistics sector.

Karen Fegely, the Acting Commerce Director for the City of Philadelphia, leading the Department of Commerce to oversee business growth, economic development initiatives, and support services led the team from the US which included private sector players and business owners from Pennsylvania. She highlighted Philadelphia’s commitment to fostering inclusive trade and neighborhood economic development.

“The Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) is seeking to expand its maritime logistics by establishing direct supply chain linkages with Ghana. PhilaPort is an independent agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania charged with the management, maintenance, marketing, and promotion of port facilities along the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, as well as strategic planning throughout the port district. We are convinced the roundtable would kickstart a great collaboration to increase international trade between Ghana and the United States, using PhilaPort which has several comparative advantages over other US ports”, she added.

On her part, Florence Porson-Hart, President of the US - Ghana Chamber of Commerce outlined Ghana’s commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive, and investor-friendly economy, noting reforms aimed at strengthening private sector participation and attracting sustainable investment.

She indicated that the US – Ghana Chamber will continue to strengthen economic ties between the United States and Ghana through facilitating investment, trade, and strategic partnerships across key growth sectors.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bethel Logistics Company Limited, Dr. Kofi Annor-Adu indicated that the roundtable was to share key insights on the Ghanaian logistics sector with the team from the United States and get a deeper understanding of the operations of their sector.

In addition, it was to explore creative and innovative solutions to some of the challenges faced in Ghana and ways of collaborating effectively with their counterparts in Pennsylvania and across the United States to transform fragmented supply chains into synchronized, agile networks, pooling resources, aligning goals, reducing costly inefficiencies, accelerating delivery times, and open the door to true end-to-end innovation.

He further expressed his appreciation to the US - Ghana Chamber of Commerce for collaborating with Bethel Logistics to host such a relevant roundtable, members of the US delegation for their participation and the Ghanaian industry players for making the event a success. The roundtable ended with a visit to the Port of Tema, Ghana's largest and most vital port, coordinated by the Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority (GPHA).

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