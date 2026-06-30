Contractor payment delays have slowed GARID projects, coordinator admits

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project says delays in releasing payments to contractors have at times stalled engineering works under the World Bank-funded programme, coming days after severe flooding disrupted large parts of Accra.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, GARID Project Coordinator Ohene Sarfoh said cash-flow challenges, including exchange-rate-related conditions, have at times slowed the processing of contractor invoices.

“Partly because of this… exchange and conditionality and so on, that affected financing at some point reduced drastically [the speed at which] their invoices [were] being processed,” he said.

He added that arrangements have since been made to improve payment processes, explaining that the project now prioritises settling invoices as funds become available.

“As and when we see funds, we quickly pay out, and then they are also working. So it’s an ongoing thing,” he said.

Dr Sarfoh acknowledged that payment delays have directly affected construction timelines, confirming that contractors have at times suspended work.

“At some point, we have experienced some stoppages of work by contractors because their funds have not been paid,” he said.

He explained that while contracts allow up to 60 days for payment of certified invoices, contractors often expect quicker disbursement, creating tensions that sometimes slow activity on site.

“Most contractors would want that once I raise my invoice this week, next week I should get paid. But the contract provides that we can pay within 60 days,” he noted.

The admission adds to growing concerns about financing constraints affecting key flood-control works in Accra, particularly as parts of the capital continue to suffer recurrent flooding.

The clarification comes days after heavy rains on June 28–29, 2026, which submerged roads and communities across the city and left at least three people dead in Alajo following electrocution incidents linked to floodwaters.

President John Dramani Mahama had earlier indicated rainfall levels of about 140 millimetres, significantly above previous recorded peaks.

A recent World Bank review also noted that contractor payments were lagging behind physical progress, contributing to slower-than-expected disbursement of project funds.

GARID, which is Ghana’s flagship urban resilience programme, is designed to reduce flood risks across the Odaw Basin through drainage upgrades, dredging, solid waste management and community infrastructure projects.

As Accra continues to recover from the latest flooding, attention is expected to focus on whether financing delays could further slow completion of critical drainage works.

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