‘Crime is crime’ – Mahama Ayariga cautions MPs against shielding politicians from prosecution

Audio By Carbonatix
Outgoing Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has cautioned politicians against using Parliament as a platform to intimidate law enforcement agencies or interfere with investigations into alleged criminal conduct.
Mr Ayariga said holding political office should not place anyone above the law, stressing that Parliament’s role in passing legislation must be matched by respect for the institutions responsible for enforcing those laws.
He argued that attempts by politicians to give law enforcement actions a political interpretation could weaken the country’s fight against crime.
He said MPs should allow investigators to carry out their duties without using the parliamentary chamber to discredit or intimidate them.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Monday, August 24, 2026, Mr Ayariga said: “Crime is crime. We believe that we pass laws in this House so that they will be enforced outside there.”
He added that politicians should not regard themselves as a privileged class capable of committing offences without facing prosecution.
Mr Ayariga also questioned the apparent double standards in how alleged crimes involving ordinary citizens and politicians are treated, noting that people accused of stealing relatively small items are prosecuted while politicians facing allegations involving millions of cedis sometimes protest when investigated.
He further urged Parliament to respect the independence of the judiciary and refrain from commenting on or interfering with judicial decisions.
His comments followed concerns raised over a judge’s decision to cancel a legal vacation to facilitate the expeditious hearing of a case involving an accused person.
According to Mr Ayariga, an accused person who is confident of their innocence should welcome an opportunity for their case to be determined promptly.
He maintained that Parliament must allow both the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to independently perform their constitutional responsibilities.
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