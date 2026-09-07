DBG channels billions into businesses private banks struggle to finance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has disbursed more than GH¢2.5 billion to businesses since its establishment, with a significant share going into sectors considered critical to Ghana’s economic transformation.
DBG Chief Executive Officer, Prof Randolph Nsor-Ambala, said the bank’s financing is targeted at areas where private capital has struggled to provide adequate funding.
Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition, Prof Nsor-Ambala said more than 60% of the bank’s disbursements have gone to women-led and women-owned businesses.
He said more than half of the funds have also been channelled into agribusiness, agriculture and manufacturing.
“There are components of those disbursements that have gone into energy transition. There are components; about 40% of that disbursement has gone into micro, small, and medium enterprises.”
Prof Nsor-Ambala said the bank’s interventions are aimed at sectors that are central to Ghana’s economic transformation.
“This speaks to the heart of what Ghana requires to be able to achieve its aspiration around a massive industrialisation footprint.”
The DBG CEO said the bank has worked with almost 1,000 businesses so far.
About half of these businesses are located outside the Greater Accra Region.
“As we speak, we have a footprint in every region except one,” he said.
Prof Nsor-Ambala explained that DBG’s financing priorities are based on studies and data on sectors that can drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
“Our focus areas are essentially agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, and what we call high-value services.”
He said high-value services include education, health, transportation and tourism.
According to him, these sectors have significant growth potential but face market failures and binding constraints that require deliberate intervention.
“They cannot necessarily be financed by private capital or money. That is the logic.”
Agriculture has been a major beneficiary of the bank’s financing.
Prof Nsor-Ambala said DBG’s agricultural investments are driven by the need to create decent jobs, improve food security and reduce economic pressures linked to imports.
He said the bank has therefore focused on entire value chains rather than isolated businesses.
Its investments have targeted maize, rice, cassava, sorghum and poultry, among other areas.
“These are the areas that have taken a chunk of our investments because our analytics is that these contribute to our ability to achieve the very parameters that I’ve spoken about,” he said.
Prof Nsor-Ambala said the bank’s performance has also received positive feedback from its key stakeholders.
He said development partners supporting DBG have expressed satisfaction with the bank’s work over the past five years.
“The Minister for Finance, for example, says, I expect a lot more from you guys, but I’m happy that you’ve held your own.”
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