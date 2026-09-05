‘Decision to retire has been tough’ – Isaac Dogboe

Audio By Carbonatix
Former WBO super bantamweight world champion Isaac Dogboe has revealed it was a 'tough' decision for him to retire from boxing.
The 31-year-old announced his retirement from the sport earlier this month, calling it a quit after several years.
Known as "The Royal Storm", Dogboe made his retirement official after a spell which saw him record 24 wins and four losses, including 16 victories by knockout.
According to him, that decision did not come easy as he went through troubling times.
"It’s been a tough decision to make. Sometimes I’ll be there and get the itch," he told Joy Sports.
"An offer will come to the table, but I ask myself, 'Do I really want to take this fight?' So, I had to take a minute to arrive at this decision.
"It’s never been about the money for me when it comes to boxing; I just wanted to be sure I was making the right decision."
The former world champions revealed that there were moments his mental health came in question.
"It drives you nuts. Sometimes it’s a little bit deeper than it seems. Our sport or industry is such that we’re constantly portraying strength. When you’re hurt, you have to get up and act like you’re okay," he added.
"It’s difficult to find someone to talk to through all of this because you’re constantly thinking about your previous fights, your next bout…so many things running through your mind. Sometimes, combining that with family becomes difficult."
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