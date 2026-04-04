Deliver quality or be penalised, GETFund Administrator cautions contractors

Paul Adjei, GETFund Administrator.

The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Mr Paul Adjei, has issued a strong warning to contractors executing projects under the Fund to prioritise value for money and uphold high standards of quality delivery or face sanctions.

GETFund, established under Act 581 in 2000, is mandated to mobilise resources—primarily through a 2.5 per cent VAT levy—to supplement government financing of education. The Fund supports infrastructure development, provides teaching and learning materials, funds scholarships for needy but brilliant students, and finances key national education programmes across public institutions.

Speaking to media practitioners in Accra on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Mr Adjei stressed that the Fund would not tolerate substandard work, cautioning that contractors who deliver poor-quality projects would be dealt with accordingly.

He raised concerns about the declining quality of some recently completed projects and urged contractors to shift their focus from excessive profit-making to delivering durable and impactful infrastructure.

“Ghanaian taxpayers make significant sacrifices before earning their income, and it is from these same resources that government funds development projects. They therefore deserve nothing short of quality work,” he emphasised.

To strengthen quality assurance, Mr Adjei announced the formation of a special strategic monitoring team to inspect all ongoing and completed GETFund projects nationwide.

The team is expected to ensure strict compliance with project specifications and delivery standards, with contractors who fail to meet the required benchmarks facing appropriate sanctions.

Mr Adjei also noted that the GETFund Scholarship Scheme remains accessible to all Ghanaians, particularly encouraging students from rural and underserved communities to take advantage of the opportunity.

He assured that his administration is committed to enhancing transparency and inclusivity in the scholarship application process to guarantee fairness for all eligible applicants.

As part of broader institutional reforms, he disclosed the establishment of a dedicated Corporate Affairs Department within GETFund to improve public engagement and information dissemination.

The department, he explained, will serve as a link between the Fund, the media and the general public by addressing concerns and providing clarity on its operations.

Mr Adjei further encouraged journalists to engage actively with the Fund, visit its offices and seek accurate information to promote informed reporting on its activities.

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