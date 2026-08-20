Dentsu School of Influence opens Ghana applications for aspiring content creators

Audio By Carbonatix
The Dentsu School of Influence has opened applications in Ghana for emerging content creators seeking to turn their creativity into sustainable careers in the digital economy.
The team behind the initiative appeared on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, August 20, to introduce the programme to Ghanaian audiences and encourage young creators to apply.
The programme is designed to equip aspiring creators with the creative, commercial and business skills needed to build sustainable careers from content creation.
It will focus on areas including brand strategy, audience development, commercial readiness and the development of sustainable businesses around creative work.
Beyond social media influence
According to the organisers, the initiative goes beyond training young people to become social media influencers.
Instead, it seeks to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to become digital entrepreneurs capable of creating lasting commercial value from their creativity.
The programme forms part of a broader effort to bridge the gap between Africa’s growing pool of creative talent and the commercial opportunities emerging within the creator economy.
Partnership behind the initiative
The Dentsu School of Influence is being implemented by Dentsu South Africa in partnership with CSA.global.
The organisers say the initiative is intended to help emerging creators better understand how to develop their audiences, work with brands and build sustainable businesses around their creative output.
They are therefore encouraging Ghanaian creators with a strong creative vision and ambitions to build careers in the digital space to take advantage of the opportunity.
The full interview and details of the application process are available below.
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