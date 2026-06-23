Deschamps returns to France after death of his mother

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France head coach Didier Deschamps will miss his side's final World Cup group game following the death of his mother, the French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed.
Deschamps, 57, learned of his mother's passing on Tuesday morning and has been given permission by FFF president Philippe Diallo to fly back to France to attend the funeral.
France, who have already qualified for the knockout stages after beating Senegal and Iraq in their opening two games, face Norway on Friday in Boston to determine the winner of Group I.
In a statement, the FFF said assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of the squad until Deschamps returns.
As a player, Deschamps won the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000 with France.
He became manager of the national side in 2012, and led them to a World Cup final victory in Russia in 2018 and a defeat by Argentina in the final in 2022.
France beat Senegal 3-1 in New Jersey last week, then won 3-0 against Iraq in Philadelphia on Monday, which included a two-hour weather delay.
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