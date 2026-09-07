Digital strategy platform ‘Strategy Partner Pro’ launched

Audio By Carbonatix
A digital strategy execution and business performance management platform designed to help organisations move from strategic planning to measurable results has been launched.
Strategy Partner Pro is a platform that will convert strategic goals into clear initiatives, actions, and performance measures.
Among other things, it will assign ownership and accountability across teams, track implementation progress through dashboards and performance insights, and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and strategic milestones.
It will also Identify risks, delays, and execution gaps early and improve collaboration between leadership teams and operational teams.
“Many businesses invest significant time and resources developing strategies, but struggle with execution. Strategic priorities often remain in documents and presentations, while teams lack clarity on ownership, progress tracking, accountability, and operational alignment. Strategy Partner Pro bridges this gap by providing a structured system for translating strategy into action”, managers of the platform said.
Strategy execution platforms globally focus on solving the same challenge, connecting organisational goals with daily activities, performance tracking, and decision-making.
It also brings this capability to businesses seeking a practical and accessible approach to strategy implementation.
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