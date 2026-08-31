Dolly Parton laid to rest alongside husband in Nashville

Dolly Parton has been laid to rest, the music legend's great-niece has said.

The singer had a private family funeral in Nashville on Friday, following her death earlier in the week at the age of 80.

She has been placed next to her late husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in the Tennessee city.

Lainey Parton posted an emotional tribute a day after the burial, saying: "It still doesn't feel real that she's gone. I'm going to miss her voice, her laugh, her hugs, and just knowing she was there."

'She believed in me'

She referred to Parton as "granny" and wrote: "Because she couldn't have kids of her own, she always made us feel like we were hers. She loved us that way, and I'll forever be grateful for that."

Lainey remembered: "From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn't do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself."

Lainey also remembered how Parton had supported her through beauty school, explaining: "She didn't just tell me to chase my dreams, she helped me get there."

She thanked those who have sent messages and flowers.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to call her my granny," she added. "Thank you for always believing in me, loving me, and making me feel like I could do anything. I love you, Granny. Always."

An obituary posted by Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum remembered "her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family".

It continued: "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, kindness, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place."

It added: "In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library." The Imagination Library was Parton's scheme to send free books to young children.

Amelia Young, a reporter for Nashville's NewsChannel 5, posted photos of flowers and a book of condolence at the tomb, which features a brass plaque showing Parton and Dean's names and engravings of their childhood homes.

On Saturday, one of Parton's nieces, Jada Star, performed as part of a tribute concert at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, regarded as the home of country music.

Star performed her song The Orchard, which she recorded with her aunt in 2024 on the album Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables.

"I am walking around in a fog of sadness, like all of you have," Star posted before the performance alongside a broken heart emoji. "I do not take this honor lightly."

Country superstar Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance during the event's finale - a group performance of Parton's 9 to 5 - while other participants included Carly Pearce, who has gone from being a performer at Parton's Dollywood theme park to a Grammy-winning singer.

Meanwhile, Tennessee's governor has announced plans to name Nashville International Airport after Parton.

In the UK, 9 to 5 is on course to be number one in the singles chart this week, according to the Official Chart Company, after fans streamed it in big numbers following Parton's death.

However, its streaming numbers have begun to decline, meaning it may not remain in the number one spot when the final chart is announced on Friday.

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