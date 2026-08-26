Dolly Parton net worth: The country legend had no kids. Here’s where her fortune is going

Dolly Parton died with a net worth of over $450 million, according to estimates.

The Queen of Country’s death at the age of 80 was announced Tuesday by her family in an emotional statement.

She was born in a two-room log cabin in rural Tennessee and described her upbringing as “dirt poor,” but went on to become one of the wealthiest performers in country music.

Parton retained ownership of her vast music catalogue, which numbered some 3,000 songs and included indelible hits such as “Jolene,” “9 to 5”, and “I Will Always Love You,” which was famously covered by Whitney Houston. In June 2025, Forbes estimated that her song catalogue alone was worth $120 million.

The singer-songwriter also had a significant stake in her own amusement park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Parton died with no immediate family. She never had children, and her husband Carl Dean died last year at the age of 82.

She did, however, have a large extended family, with her death being announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver.

The family have not yet announced Parton’s plans for her extensive fortune. Still, it is widely expected that it will be used to further the philanthropic interests she supported throughout her life.

During her life, Parton raised millions for numerous good causes, including the American Red Cross and several HIV/AIDS-related charities, and was involved in charitable campaigns ranging from relief from wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains to the American Eagle Foundation's efforts to preserve the bald eagle.

In 1995, she founded Dollywood Foundation’s Imagination Library, a program which she described as her proudest achievement. The program mails a new, free book to children from around the world, from their birth until they begin kindergarten.

Parton funded the project in memory of her father. “My own father didn't get a chance to go to school,” she told CNN in 2016. “He couldn't read and write, and that hindered him a great deal because he was so smart. It really bothered him a lot.”

At the time of her death, Parton’s Imagination Library was mailing books to almost 850,000 children each month in 1,600 communities across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

“I want to be remembered as somebody who took her work seriously, but not herself,” she told The Independent when asked about her legacy. “Someone who brought books to children all over the world.”

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