Elton John, Oprah Winfrey and Paul McCartney join tributes to Dolly Parton

Sir Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Sir Elton John have led a wave of tributes to music icon Dolly Parton, honouring her global impact.

The Beatles legend called Parton a "magnificent star", Oprah said she "brought the light" and the Rocket Man singer dubbed her a "giant of an artist" who was "irreplaceable".

Parton died on Tuesday at the age of 80, after "a brief battle with cancer", her team said in a statement to CBS, the BBC's US partner.

Tributes have poured in from US presidents across the political spectrum and musicians across all genres, remembering her not just for her award-winning career, but her philanthropy and humble nature that transcended country music.

Sir Elton John and Parton preformed together in 2005 at the annual Country Music Association Awards

McCartney reflected on his history with Parton, which began when he met her in Nashville at the Grande Ole Opry right before starting her solo musical career.

"She was so bubbly and full of life, it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed," he said. "Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly."

John said he was "shocked and devastated" over the news. "A giant of an artist - unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart".

Swift, who began her professional career in country music as a teen after moving to Nashville, has paid tribute to Parton's "true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person".

"A world without Dolly doesn't feel possible, real, or right," the singer said in a statement shared with the BBC. "But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one."

As well as "melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest of hearts," Swift acknowledged "the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did".

She thanked Parton "for the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too".

Beyoncé said Parton was the "barometer" and the "north star".

"Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship," Beyoncé wrote.

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé's 2024 country album, famously featured a rendition of Parton's song Jolene.

Former talk-show host Winfrey wrote that one of her fondest memories with Parton was "having a hoot and a holler while wearing Bob Mackie gowns on her show Dolly".

"This girl from the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee dreamed a life and then lived a life bigger than she could have ever imagined, giving so generously to others in ways we saw and ways we didn't."

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performed at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019

Parton's musical influence spanned generations, even inspiring the careers of a younger wave of female talent, including pop stars Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus.

The pair collaborated in 2025 for a country-inspired remix and music video of Carpenter's hit song Please Please Please.

"The only thing I could say after we first met was 'she really is an angel walking the earth' and 'we look like we could be sisters!'" Carpenter wrote on Instagram.

Along with behind-the-scenes pictures of the pair filming their music video, Carpenter added: "Your light will be something the world will search forever to find again."

Singer Miley Cyrus is Parton's goddaughter. The pair teamed up on a new version of Cyrus's 2013 song Wrecking Ball – and Parton appeared on several episodes of Hannah Montana, in which Cyrus starred.

Cyrus's father and Parton's close friend Billy Ray Cyrus remembered the music icon as being "part of our lives, on our TV's, right in our living rooms".

"I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it's hard to know where to start," Billy Ray Cyrus said. "Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton."

He recounted a time when he had to apologise to Parton for tabloid rumours which claimed he was having an affair with her.

"In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said: "Honey, this trash sells records!"

McEntire collaborated with Parton multiple times over their careers and shared being honoured by the Academy Of Country Music Awards in 2017.

The wave of musical talents honouring Parton has stretched from fellow country star Reba McEntire to rapper Eminem, with each sharing personal stories on how important the late singer was to them and the world as a whole.

McEntire thanked Parton for "all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. "Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you".

"We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang," McEntire wrote. "Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She's gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her."

Rapper Eminem noted that even while he had never met Parton, she still made her mark on his life with a note she sent calling him "very special".

"I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it," he said, posting a photo of a letter from her congratulating him on his induction in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon," he added. "A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

Parton embraced Jagger backstage in New York after a show in 1977.

Rock star Melissa Etheridge said "words fail me today", adding she felt "blessed with knowing her, just a little. We all were. I will strive the rest of my days to be as joyful and loving as she was".

Sir Rod Stewart said he was "absolutely floored" and Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger called her a "wonderful songwriter and singer" who "brought so many people together". Cyndi Lauper said it was "hard for me to imagine the world without Dolly," noting she was a "role model for all of us" who made her constantly stop to think: "What would Dolly do?"

Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan said her "heart was heavy", noting Parton's legacy was "so much more" than her musical career.

"She was a force of nature whose enormous talent was matched by an even bigger heart," Estefan wrote. "She brought joy, laughter, comfort and inspiration to generations, always with that unmistakable warmth, wit and authenticity that made everyone feel like they knew her."

The massive number of tributes showed how beloved Parton was across all genres, countries, and political beliefs - and among celebrities and fans across multiple generations.

From Australia's prime minister Antony Albanese to elected officials from both sides of US politics shared their affection for the icon, both her music and her lifetime of supporting causes such as children's literacy and women's health.

US President Donald Trump called her death a "true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will". He ordered American flags across the US to be lowered in her memory - a rare honour that is mostly reserved for elected leaders and other officials in the US government.

"Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you," the Republican US president added in a social media post.

Former US President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, called Parton "one of a kind – a great songwriter and performer who told the stories of everyday Americans with honesty, humility, and heart". He noted that while her star grew, she "never forgot where she came from" and always gave back through her philanthropic efforts.

Clinton said he and his wife, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were big fans and first saw Parton perform in 1974.

The world of country music, meanwhile, mourned one of its biggest icons, singer Kacey Musgraves, who performed at a 2019 Grammys celebration of the singer she frequently covers, saying, "The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden."

Keith Urban, who collaborated with Parton, was "heartbroken" by the news, and said that "honestly... I have no words right now".

Country singer Blake Shelton, who worked with Parton on the American television series The Voice wrote: "I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today."

"I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is," he added. "It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family."

On social media, American singer and actress Dionne Warwick said her "heart is heavy".

"I will certainly miss her laughter, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend," she wrote.

Former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, recalled: "After Elvis and I left the courthouse following our divorce, he sang [I Will Always Love You] to me as we walked down the steps together."

"Her music touched all of us, but it was Dolly's warmth, humour and enormous heart that made her truly one of a kind," Presley added.

Parton, who was known for her roles in the movies 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, as well as the show Hannah Montana, was remembered fondly by many actors.

Seth MacFarlane said that when working with Parton, who guest-starred on his show The Orville, "her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one".

"I'm devastated. Truly", actress Keke Palmer said alongside a photo of her and Parton. The pair starred in the 2012 musical Joyful Noise.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis said Parton was a hero who "is a great example for us all".

Fashion designer Donatella Versace said: "The world has lost one of the kindest and most generous of souls, the greatest of storytellers and a true legend of music."

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