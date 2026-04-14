Drogba of YOLO fame appeals for urgent support as health condition worsens

Audio By Carbonatix
Actor Drogba, known for his role in the popular youth series YOLO, has made a public appeal for urgent support as his health condition reportedly worsens.
The actor is currently battling a demyelinating disease, a neurological condition that affects the nervous system and can lead to vision loss, muscle weakness, balance difficulties, irregular eye movements and stiffness.
In a heartfelt message shared publicly, he described ongoing pain and emotional distress, saying he has been struggling daily while seeking treatment across multiple health facilities.
Despite receiving medical care in over 12 hospitals across the country, he says his condition has seen no significant improvement.
“My body betrays me every day, every hour. Constant pain, endless struggles… Dad’s not here to hold my hand. I’m trying to be strong, but it’s hard to keep going,” he said.
He also noted the high cost of treatment, including IVIG therapy, which has placed a heavy financial burden on him.
He further expressed emotional strain following the loss of his father amid his prolonged health battle, calling for support to continue treatment.
According to him, he is not seeking sympathy but assistance to enable him to access medical care and recovery.
Meanwhile, fellow cast members of YOLO have begun an active campaign to support their ailing colleague.
The appeal has since drawn attention on social media, with many sympathisers calling for assistance and prayers as he continues his health journey.
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