East Legon, Madina, Adenta, others face 24-hour water interruptions

Audio By Carbonatix
Several communities in Accra will experience temporary water supply interruptions as Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) undertakes a 24-hour planned maintenance exercise at the Dodowa Booster Station.
The exercise, scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2026, aims to improve the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of the water supply system.
GWL said the Dodowa Booster Station will be temporarily shut down during the maintenance period to allow its engineering team to carry out the necessary works.
Customers in areas supplied by the facility may experience reduced water pressure or a temporary interruption in supply.
Affected communities include East Legon, Adjiringanor, Ashaley Botwe, Madina, Adenta, Oyarifa, Frafraha, Agbogba, Haatso, Atomic, Ashongman, Dome, Dodowa and adjoining communities served by the booster station.
The water company has advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water ahead of the exercise and use available supplies carefully throughout the maintenance period.
GWL said its engineers will work to complete the exercise within the scheduled timeframe and restore normal water supply immediately after the works are completed.
“Management regrets the inconvenience this temporary interruption may cause and sincerely appreciates the patience, understanding, and cooperation of customers as we undertake these essential maintenance works to improve the reliability and quality of water service delivery,” the company said.
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