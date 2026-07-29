Ghana Water Ltd announces temporary water supply interruptions after national power outage

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has apologised to customers over temporary disruptions in water supply following challenges affecting the national power transmission system.
The company said the ongoing difficulties on the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo)’s National Interconnected Transmission System have affected the operations of several water treatment plants and pumping stations across the country.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 29, GWL explained that most of its production facilities rely on electricity from the national grid, making the power interruptions a major setback to water production and distribution.
“As a result of the power supply interruptions, most of GWL's water production systems, which rely on electricity supplied through the national grid, are not operational,” the company said.
GWL said the situation has affected its ability to produce and supply potable water to customers in the impacted areas.
The company apologised to affected consumers, describing the disruption as an unfortunate situation beyond its control.
“Management of Ghana Water Ltd sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused by this unfortunate situation,” the statement said.
The utility provider assured the public that its technical teams are ready to resume production and distribution once stable power supply is restored.
GWL added that it is working with relevant institutions in the power sector and monitoring developments closely to ensure normal operations return as soon as possible.
The company has urged customers to remain patient and assured them that further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.
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