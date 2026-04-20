ECG announces GHS3.46bn investment to fix power supply challenges

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has unveiled a GHS 3.46 billion investment programme aimed at restoring reliability in power supply, following persistent outages and low voltage in parts of the country.

Acting Managing Director, Kwame Kpekpena, said the initiative will prioritise the distribution segment of the power chain, which he described as the most neglected link in Ghana’s electricity system.

“Electricity does not end its journey at power plants or along high-voltage lines. Its true value is realised only when it is reliably delivered to homes, businesses, schools, and hospitals,” he stated at a press conference in Accra.

The investment programme includes the immediate injection of 2,500 distribution transformers into the grid to relieve pressure on overloaded systems, alongside the replacement of damaged equipment and reinforcement of critical infrastructure under what ECG calls “Operation Keep the Lights On.”

The company attributes the current challenges to years of underinvestment, ageing infrastructure, and rapid urbanisation, which have placed increasing strain on the distribution network.

“This moment we are facing did not arise overnight. It is the result of years, indeed decades, of underinvestment and poor planning in one of the most critical segments of our electricity supply chain,” Mr Kpekpena noted.

Data from ECG shows that transformer failures have been rising, with 834 units lost in 2023 and 1,064 in 2024, while only about 300 had been replaced by 2025, worsening pressure on the network and contributing to outages.

Beyond transformer upgrades, the programme will also address rotten poles, upgrade substations, expand feeder capacity, and deploy modern technologies, including drones for network inspection.

The company has also begun work on key projects, including transformer upgrades at the Nmai Dzorn and Lashibi substations, which have already enhanced supply capacity to several communities.

Mr Kpekpena acknowledged the impact of the outages on households and businesses, offering an apology to affected customers.

“To every Ghanaian customer who has endured inconvenient and prolonged power outages, we sincerely apologise. We want you to know that we have heard your voice,” he said.

He assured that ECG has developed a clear implementation schedule, backed by government support, including reforms to the Cash Waterfall Mechanism to allow the company retain part of its revenue for infrastructure investment.

“We have a plan, we have a schedule, and we are committing all our resources to execute it,” he added.

The intervention comes amid growing public concern over intermittent power supply in parts of the country, with ECG maintaining that the ongoing investment will stabilise the network and improve service delivery over the coming months.

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