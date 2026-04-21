ECG to install over 900 transformers in Ashanti Region to improve power supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it will install more than 900 transformers across the Ashanti Region by the end of 2026 as part of a major infrastructure drive to improve electricity supply and reduce persistent outages.

Speaking on Luv FM on Tuesday, April 21, Public Relations Officer for ECG Ashanti West, Benjamin Obeng Antwi, said each of the three operational units of ECG in the region has been tasked to install at least 300 transformers before the year ends.

“We’ve started these projects at Bantama, another at Kpakala in Abuakwa, also Ejisu and Ampabame. Each region intends to install not less than 300 transformers before the year ends,” he said.

The transformer rollout forms part of a broader GH¢3.46 billion investment programme being undertaken by ECG, which includes the deployment of 2,500 distribution transformers nationwide to ease pressure on ageing and overloaded networks.

The announcement comes as several communities and businesses in the Ashanti Region continue to complain about unstable power supply, with shops, salons, cold stores and other enterprises reporting losses due to frequent outages.

Mr Antwi said ECG has also earmarked nine major projects in the region to strengthen electricity distribution and improve reliability.

“In the Ashanti Region, we have nine projects. These are critical infrastructure which, when completed, will significantly boost power supply,” he stated.

One of the flagship projects is a sub-transmission line from Adoato to Offinso through Barekese. According to ECG, the project will upgrade conductor capacity from 120 to 400 and replace older structures with stronger installations.

The company says the improvement will benefit Kumasi and the surrounding areas, while also supporting the operations of the Barekese Water Treatment Plant, which depends on stable electricity.

Another key project involves a direct transmission line from Anwomaso to the Airport substation to shorten the current route through Achiase and Fawoade.

Mr Antwi said the direct line will improve efficiency and make it easier to connect power supply points at Ridge and Anwomaso, benefiting areas including the Magazine enclave.

ECG also plans to upgrade conductor sizes in the Kaase and Boankra industrial areas from 120 to 400 capacity.

The company says the investment is necessary as demand for electricity continues to grow in the Ashanti Region, one of Ghana’s busiest commercial hubs.

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