Ecobank Ghana donates GHS257,000 in relief items to flood victims

Ecobank Ghana has donated relief items worth more than GHS257,000 to support people affected by the recent floods that hit parts of Accra and other communities across the country.

The donation was made under the bank's "Ecobank Stands With Accra" initiative and presented at the Jubilee House as part of the government's ongoing relief efforts.

The items include 3,567 units of medicines covering 18 essential drug categories, 1,000 bags of sachet drinking water, 195 student mattresses, 250 blankets and 10 bales of assorted used clothing.

According to the bank, the relief package was put together in consultation with medical experts and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to address the most urgent humanitarian needs.

Speaking at the presentation, Ecobank Ghana's Regional Head of Consumer and Commercial Banking, Charlotte Amanquah, who represented Managing Director Abena Osei-Poku, said the bank considered it a responsibility to support communities during difficult times.

"The recent floods have left many families facing significant challenges. As a bank deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we believe our responsibility extends beyond banking," she said.

She added that the bank hoped the donation would complement national efforts to provide relief and help affected families recover.

Mrs Amanquah also commended the government, NADMO, the security services and other organisations involved in coordinating the emergency response.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, the President's Legal Counsel, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, thanked Ecobank Ghana for what she described as a timely intervention.

She said partnerships between the public and private sectors were essential because government alone could not meet all the needs arising from the disaster.

Mrs Appiah-Oppong also conveyed the appreciation of the President, the Vice-President and the Chief of Staff to the bank for supporting the national relief effort, while encouraging other corporate organisations to contribute towards assisting affected communities.

The donation adds to Ecobank Ghana's record of responding to national emergencies.

The bank supported victims displaced by the Bagre Dam spillage in northern Ghana in 2020, provided relief to communities affected by tidal waves in Keta in 2021, contributed to the Appiatse Support Fund after the 2022 explosion, and assisted communities in the South and Central Tongu districts following the Akosombo Dam spillage in 2023.

Ecobank says these interventions reflect its commitment to supporting communities during crises and contributing to national recovery efforts.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.