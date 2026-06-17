Ecobank Ghana posts strong 2025 performance as profit rises 28% to GH¢3bn

, Abena Osei-Poku,

Ecobank Ghana PLC delivered a strong financial performance in 2025, recording a 28 percent increase in profit before tax to GH¢3 billion, as Ghana's banking sector continued its recovery from recent economic challenges.

Addressing shareholders at the bank's Annual General Meeting held under the theme "Delivering Today, Building for Tomorrow," Managing Director, Abena Osei-Poku, said the bank's performance reflected its resilience, disciplined execution strategy, and commitment to sustainable growth despite an evolving regulatory and competitive environment.

According to her, Ecobank's revenue increased to GH¢5.2 billion during the year, while the bank strengthened its position within the industry, ranking second in both revenue generation and profit before tax.

"Ecobank Ghana PLC delivered strong results in 2025 as the economy recovered and the regulatory landscape evolved. Revenue rose to GH¢5.2 billion, while profit before tax increased by 28 percent to GH¢3.0 billion, up from GH¢2.4 billion in 2024," she told shareholders.

The bank also reported significant growth in its lending portfolio, with loans and advances increasing by 24 percent from GH¢10 billion to GH¢13 billion. Total assets rose to GH¢47 billion, while shareholders' equity grew by 33 percent to GH¢7.2 billion.

Mrs. Osei-Poku said the bank's strong capital position remains one of its key strengths.

"We closed the year with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 21.23 percent, without regulatory reliefs, comfortably above the regulatory minimum and positioning us strongly for growth," she stated.

Banking Sector Shows Signs of Recovery

The Ecobank Ghana Managing Director noted that Ghana's banking industry recorded substantial improvements in 2025, driven by stronger capital buffers, improved liquidity and renewed public confidence.

She disclosed that the industry's Capital Adequacy Ratio improved significantly from 11.3 percent in December 2024 to 17.5 percent by the end of 2025, reflecting successful recapitalisation efforts and sustained profitability following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

"The banking sector recorded meaningful improvements in capital strength, liquidity and public confidence," she said.

Industry assets expanded from GH¢367 billion to GH¢423 billion, while deposits increased from GH¢277 billion to GH¢302 billion during the period. The sector's Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio also declined from 22.7 percent to 19.5 percent.

However, Mrs. Osei-Poku acknowledged that asset quality remains a challenge across the industry and within Ecobank's own portfolio.

"Although our NPL ratio of 17.92 percent remains elevated, it continues to receive focused attention. We have intensified recovery efforts and strengthened early warning and loan life-cycle monitoring. Reducing the NPL ratio to below 10 percent by December 2026 remains a strategic priority," she said.

Digital Transformation Remains a Key Priority

The Managing Director highlighted the growing influence of fintech companies, mobile money operators and digital service providers on the banking landscape, stressing the need for banks to remain agile and innovative.

She revealed that transaction volumes across Ecobank's mobile and online banking platforms grew significantly in 2025 as customers increasingly embraced digital channels.

"We continued to invest strategically in our digital banking platforms. Transaction volumes across our mobile and online banking channels grew strongly, reflecting changing customer behaviour and the impact of these investments," she noted.

She added that strengthening digital capabilities will remain a major focus in 2026 to enhance operational resilience and customer experience.

Sustainability at the Core of Growth Strategy

Beyond financial performance, Ecobank Ghana continued to deepen its sustainability agenda, positioning environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles at the centre of its operations.

A major milestone during the year was the bank's accreditation by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), making Ecobank Ghana the first institution in Ghana and the first commercial bank in Sub-Saharan Africa to receive the accreditation.

The achievement provides the bank access to as much as US$250 million in funding for climate-related projects.

"In 2025, we advanced this mandate by launching the Accelerating Solar Action Programme and training about 150 licensed solar vendors and installers, laying the foundation to expand access to clean energy," Mrs. Osei-Poku said.

The bank also expanded its social impact initiatives through educational, environmental and health-focused programmes.

As part of the 13th Ecobank Day celebrations, the bank commissioned digital learning centres for hearing and visually impaired learners in Accra, Takoradi and Wa, while supporting nationwide tree-planting exercises and SME participation in international trade forums.

Investing in People

Mrs. Osei-Poku paid tribute to Ecobank employees for their contribution to the bank's success during a year marked by heightened competition and regulatory reforms.

"In 2025, our people rose to the demands of a challenging year, navigating regulatory change and increasing competition with focus, professionalism and a strong sense of purpose. I am profoundly proud of every one of them," she said.

The bank invested heavily in staff development through training programmes in credit risk management, digital financial services, customer experience, artificial intelligence and ESG integration. It also intensified efforts to promote gender equity and employee engagement.

Recognition and Outlook

Ecobank Ghana's performance earned significant recognition during the year, with the bank winning 16 awards across sustainable finance, SME banking, customer experience, marketing excellence and workplace sustainability.

Among the notable honours were Best Bank for Sustainable Finance and Best SME Bank from Global Finance, as well as Bank of the Year from the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

Looking ahead, Mrs. Osei-Poku expressed cautious optimism about Ghana's economic prospects, citing improving macroeconomic fundamentals.

"There is reason for optimism, balanced with the discipline required for sustainable progress. Ghana's macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger than they have been in several years," she said.

She, however, cautioned that risks remain, including global commodity price volatility, climate-related financial challenges, asset quality concerns and geopolitical uncertainties.

Despite these headwinds, she reaffirmed Ecobank Ghana's commitment to supporting economic growth through innovation, responsible banking and sustainable financing.

"We remain clear-eyed about the risks ahead, but equally committed to building a stronger, more resilient bank for our customers, shareholders and the wider economy," she concluded.

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