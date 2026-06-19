England winger Saka unlikely to start against Ghana

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Bukayo Saka is unlikely to be in contention to start against Ghana on Tuesday.

Saka came off the bench in the 4-2 World Cup win over Croatia on Wednesday, and immediately provided an assist to fellow substitute Marcus Rashford, who slotted home England's fourth.

Before the tournament, Tuchel said Saka would require managing through the opening stages because of what is understood to be an Achilles tendinitis issue.

On Monday, Saka insisted he was ready to play and was prepared to "gamble" on his fitness to help the team during the World Cup.

However, Tuchel says the Arsenal attacker is unlikely to start until the final group game against Panama in New Jersey on 27 June.

He said: "Bukayo is ready and will get more and more ready. I think once we go to the last game of this group he will be ready."

Saka has been carrying the issue for some time, and while there was concern behind the scenes at Arsenal about the niggle they deemed their forward fit enough to start regularly during their triumphant title run-in.

It is understood that Saka's ongoing Achilles issue has not deteriorated since the climax of the domestic season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is often very guarded with regards to his players' injury concerns, has generally kept information about Saka's condition in-house but Tuchel's admission that the 24-year-old has to be managed through at least part of the World Cup has thrust the winger's fitness into the limelight.

Tuchel's latest comments appear to show that the German is protecting Saka, knowing the attacker will likely be a crucial asset during the latter stages of the tournament - but could also start the game against Ghana if required.

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