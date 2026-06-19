Photos: Juneteenth commemorated with durbar and wreath-laying at Christiansborg Castle

Audio By Carbonatix
Check out photos from the Juneteenth Durbar and wreath-laying ceremony at Christiansborg Castle in Accra as part of the conference on the next phase of international efforts towards reparatory justice following the Ghana-led United Nations declaration of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade as the gravest crime against humanity.
Juneteenth is a holiday that marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
It is observed on June 19 each year, commemorating June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas were informed that they were free.
The day is celebrated as a symbol of freedom, emancipation, and African American history and culture.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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